CCSD: Full-time distance learning may lead to staff reduction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is looking at a potential staff reduction due to the anticipated continuation of full-time distance learning. During a board of trustees meeting Thursday night, The district noted around 1,400 custodial, bus driver and school police positions are among those that could be affected.

These cuts are directly related to the lack of students’ and staff’s physical presence on campuses and depend on a return to face-to-face instruction.

CCSD says it will continue to evaluate all district positions and make other reduction recommendations if necessary.

While the district tabled its hybrid transition plan for now, it plans to present a new transition plan to trustees in January 2021.