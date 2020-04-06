CCSD food sites open during spring break

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although it’s spring break this week, Clark County School District is still operating its food distribution sites for families who need food for their children.

The district is operating more than 30 food distribution sites around the Las Vegas valley. You can find more details at this link. The sites now have extended hours and are open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Students and teachers are not required to participate in distance learning this week. It will resume after the break ends on Tuesday, April 14.

“While I encourage everyone to follow Governor Steve Sisolak’s directive and #StayHomeForNevada, I want our teachers, parents, and students to take the opportunity to relax as much as possible,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.