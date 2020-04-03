CCSD food distribution site worker dies from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the Clark County School District, a member of the Food Service Department who worked at Desert Pines High School has passed away after contracting COVID-19. That food distribution site is now closed until further notice.

Officials say that site is now being deep cleaned. They will make an announcement when the site reopens. The workers at that site are not working at any other location and are being asked to monitor their health.

CCSD also wants to reassure the public about the safety of the food. All meals are pre-packaged at the Food Service Central Kitchen or are individually wrapped from the manufacturer. Food items are not handle outside of their packaging by CCSD Food Service workers.

In the statement, CCSD also says, “Out of an abundance of caution, since food distribution began, all food distribution site kitchens have been and will continue to be cleaned and sanitized no less than three times per day.”

SNHD has commented on the situation, saying there is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is spreading through food. They say there is no reason to disinfect groceries.