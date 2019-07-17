CCSD files motion to lift temporary restraining order that stops district from eliminating dean positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The ongoing lawsuit between the Clark County School District and the administrators union is heating up. Court documents show CCSD just filed a motion Monday to lift a temporary restraining order stopping the district from eliminating dean positions among other things.

The motion was filed with just four weeks left to spare before the start of the school year.

“This is a big deal, four weeks going in,” said CCSD parent Brent Brommel.

Brommel is one of many parents who wants the deans at his daughter’s school. One of the main jobs of the deans is to continue handling safety and discipline issues

“I’ve worked in those schools as a substitute in the past, and the deans’ job is very important,” Brommel said. “I don’t see how they’re going to do it without them.”

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara eliminated 170 dean positions last month. He announced it in a video message.

The administrators union soon filed a lawsuit. In the lawsuit, the administrators claimed the decision happened during a closed meeting with Jara and the trustees, which violated the open meeting law.

A judge placed a temporary restraining order stopping the district from enforcing the decision and later scheduled an evidentiary hearing for the case on August 14: Two days after school begins.

The district filed a motion on Monday to lift the temporary restraining order, get rid of the evidentiary hearing, and extend the amount of time they have to collect evidence in the case. A hearing for this motion is scheduled for next Wednesday.

In the meantime, the ongoing battle between the district and the administration union has parents like Bromel concerned.