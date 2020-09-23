CCSD families share their success with distance education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We know many Clark County School District families do not like distance education. But some are finding success with virtual learning a month after the start of online classes.

Marcella Williams records her middle school son playing the xylophone. He’s one of her three children who are finding success with distance education.

“It’s been a really good experience so far,” said Williams.

She tells us she embraces the overall situation, even when her twins started the school year overseas.

For the full report, watch the livestream above.