LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local parents, teachers, students, and staff are working through a cybersecurity breach Tuesday that has disrupted learning at Las Vegas area schools.

According to information provided by Clark County School District officials, parents were notified of the cybersecurity incident Monday evening, although the breach occurred around Oct. 5.

Experts say the breach led to an unauthorized individual or individuals accessing some students, parents, and staff information. District officials say they are working to identify and notify those affected.

According to some parents, district students are unable to access Google services, including email and cloud storage solutions, from home. Andrea Esquivel, a parent with students attending Nevada Learning Academy, says her children feel the disruption.

“I have four kids, three with autism,” said Esquivel. “For my two kids at NVLA with autism, I feel this is a disruption to their learning.”

Esquivel said that the password to her Google services was changed without her action. Even with the security breach, however, her fear, she said, is that her sons Israel and Jabez will fall behind.

“I heard it will be at least five days before they can get into their classes again,” she said.

Prince Mack, a senior at Bonanza High School, said most of his time in class on Tuesday was spent doing paper assignments and working on online assignments while he was able to access the school’s internal network. Mack explained that when a student is connected to the school’s Wi-Fi access point, most services work.

“As soon as you leave campus, that is when everything locks,” said Mack.

As a result, Mack said homework for the day was either not assigned, or relegated to paper

Because of that, homework is either on paper or not assigned. The district’s 300,000 students and 40,000 staff will be affected by the breach for as many as five days.

Officials from CCSD say the district’s information technology team immediately contacted forensic experts, and are cooperating with law enforcement officials as the investigation into the breach continues.

Anyone with questions about the incident is asked to call CCSD’s dedicated assistance line at 888-566-5512 between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. The State of Nevada offers online resources regarding identity theft on its website.