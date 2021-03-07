CCSD families express concerns over secondary schools transitioning students back into the classroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re nearly two weeks away from the start of hybrid learning for sixth, ninth and twelfth graders in the Clark County School District, but the transition is annoying some families and causing more questions than answers.

A few issues for families right now range from transportation and scheduling to not filling out a new return survey — concerns as some families remain uncertain about their students going back in buildings.

“There’s just a lot of questions around secondary that are yet to be answered,” said Rebecca Garcia — Nevada PTA President. “Quite frankly, it’s just irresponsible of the district to not be resurveying parents universally.”

Garcia is criticizing CCSD for not offering a new hybrid survey for fourth through twelfth graders. The president of the Nevada Parent Teacher Association says some families want to switch their choice from last year.

“More public health statistics have changed, the vaccine is now available and all of us who filled it out in November aren’t getting a chance to change our spots,” Garcia said.

The decision likely stems from the district trying to schedule transportation.

“For the kids who do choose to come back, they need at least a three-week headway and if we did the whole survey process again, from my understanding it would delay kids coming back on campus at least another week or two,” said Tam Larnerd, principal for Spring Valley High School.

Principal Larnerd welcomes the return of students on campus but knows the hybrid schedule is not ideal.

“They’re only taking two classes a day for two days a week,” said Principal Larnerd. “It’s going to look very different .”

The hybrid plan shows secondary students attend class in-person twice a day — then leave campus to finish their other courses remotely.

The district allots 40 minutes between dismissal and the next class, creating a logistics issue for parents like Alondra Reynolds.

“We won’t have time to get him back to make it back to class,” Reynolds said. “There’s just so many challenges with them.”

Some schools are re-surveying families to know which option is best for their students — either full-time distance education or hybrid learning.

The next group going back are grades six, nine and 12, which return on March 22.

All CCSD employees return to buildings next Monday.