CCSD facing budget shortfall, work underway on next year’s budget

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County schools could be forced into another round of painful budget cuts due to the coronavirus business shutdown. The state’s budget depends on the tax dollars generated by businesses.

Governor Steve Sisolak declared a State of Fiscal Emergency Monday. The state is facing a revenue budget shortfall of $741 million to $911 million for this fiscal year which ends on June 30. The governor has told state agencies to prepare for cuts from 4% to 14% over the next two years.

CCSD projects a decline of nearly $38 million in operating revenue for the next school year. The 19-page CCSD budget will be presented to the school board on Monday.

It estimates a $130 million drop in sales taxes used to fund schools and another $8.6 million which comes from vehicle registrations.

In a public hearing Tuesday night, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said it’s too soon to talk about specific cuts.

“This point, right now, we are not, we’re looking at individual schools that have done their strategic budget, and we’re going through that process, but not as an entire district for next year. We don’t have the budgetary numbers from the state department at this time,” he said.

Jara has also said the district is hopeful Congress will approve federal money to ease the blow to struggling districts.

The final, amended budget isn’t due until December. At that time, there will be a clearer picture of the economic impact of the pandemic on the school district.