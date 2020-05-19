CCSD faces nearly $40M budget hole; unclear where cuts will be made

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronavirus has had a tremendous impact on our schools. The big question is, how exactly does Clark County School District fill a $40 million budget hole for the next school year?

The CCSD Board of Trustees voted to unanimously adopt the budget for the 2020-2021 school year. But there are still a lot of unknowns right now.

Many were expecting to hear about what kinds of staffing and classroom cuts would need to be made. But the school district said they are waiting for more information from the state and the federal government.

“I don’t think there’s any area in the entire state budget that are not impacted by cuts,” said Jason Goudie, chief financial officer for CCSD.

It’s an uncertain future amid the coronavirus crisis. CCSD estimated an approximate $2.4 billion operating budget for the 2020-2021school year.

The aforementioned number includes a budget shortfall of around $38 million. COVID-19 has caused a shutdown of businesses, and that has led to a huge drop in the part of the sales tax that goes to the school district.

“We are working off prior estimates based off the Great Recession,” Goudie said.

The largest portion of the CCSD budget is teacher and employee salaries and benefits.

But at a CCSD Board of Trustees meeting Monday night, no major decisions were made about where cuts will be made because they are waiting for numbers from the State of Nevada.

“There’s no sense in us opening these budgets back up, making people do a bunch of work, without getting a fairly complete set of information from the State,” Goudie said.

Per-pupil and social service cuts could be on the table.

School district leaders said they are also waiting to see what federal funds they get through the CARES Act, which might fill some of the gaps.

“Really try and take all of those pieces of information together, before we make individualized decisions,” Goudie said.

Some trustees voiced their concerns over potential support staff cuts, saying there needs to be equity across the board.

“Any cuts that are going to be to support staff or to teachers, the same amount gets cut to all central services, admin, everybody,” said CCSD Board of Trustees Clerk Danielle Ford.

Board member Dr. Linda Young added, “I want no cuts on that group. If it goes to cuts, it has to cut all across all employee groups.”

CCSD said they are expecting to hear from the State sometime this month so they can amend the budget. The budget must be submitted by June 8th.