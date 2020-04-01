CCSD extends school closures until April 30

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In a statement sent to 8 News Now, the Clark County School District announced it would extend school closures across the valley until April 30, 2020.

The announcement follows Wednesday’s directive by Governor Steve Sisolak which extended the social distancing and Stay Home For Nevada order. Superintendent Jesus Jara says valley students will implementing distance learning following the guidelines put in place by the Nevada Department of Education (NDE).

“CCSD is actively deploying devices and addressing connectivity issues to reduce inequities preventing as many as 60% of our students from participating in learning opportunities through digital platforms.” Superintendent Jesus Jara

CCSD noted teachers are developing and implementing new learning opportunities using innovative avenues.

“I want to assure our parents, students, and employees that we will continue addressing barriers to access education and services and sustain frequent communication with our communities. Safety and health remain our top priority. I am confident we will emerge from this stronger.” Superintendent Jesus Jara

The District also noted that their food distribution sites will continue to service families but that they are exploring other ways to expand their services as the need grows.

CCSD schools have been closed since March 15, 2020.