CCSD extending dates for meals to students due to later school start

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to students through Aug. 21 and numerous distribution sites around the Las Vegas valley and outlying communities.

The distribution of meals was extended after the school start date was pushed back to Monday, Aug. 24.

Parents will need to provide their child’s school ID or verbally give the student’s name, student ID number, school and grade level.

Free meals are served 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for children ages 2-18.

To find a site near you or for times and locations of mobile food distribution sites, visit this site.