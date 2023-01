LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District said it’s experiencing an internet outage Tuesday morning. This is the first day back to school following the holiday break.

According to the school district, “Students and employees may experience problems with connecting to virtual class sessions and other educational resources.”

The district said it’s working to restore the service as soon as possible and school safety is not an issue. “School will resume as normal at this time,” CCSD said.