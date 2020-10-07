CCSD expands food services, to provide weekend meals to students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More free meals will be available to Clark County School District students soon.
Beginning Friday, Oct. 9, students will now be give three breakfast meals and three lunches to hold them over on the weekends.
Families can pick up meals at any of the food locations. Click HERE to see the list.
The following message was sent to all parents Tuesday morning:
In an effort to provide proper nutrition to our students every day, Clark County School District (CCSD) Food Distribution sites are making additional meals available to students on Fridays. Beginning October 9, 2020, families will be provided with three breakfasts and three lunches per child to ensure they have meals for the weekend.CCSD
CCSD offers free school meals to all children 2 – 18 years of age.
Students may pick up meals at any food site. A student’s parent/guardian may also pick up meals for students without the child present during the meal pickup.
Meal sites may be found online at ccsd.nutrislice.com.