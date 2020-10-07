CCSD expands food services, to provide weekend meals to students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More free meals will be available to Clark County School District students soon.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 9, students will now be give three breakfast meals and three lunches to hold them over on the weekends.

Related Content CCSD will provide free school meals to all students

Families can pick up meals at any of the food locations. Click HERE to see the list.

The following message was sent to all parents Tuesday morning: