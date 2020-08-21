CCSD expands food distribution to over 300 sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is expanding its food sites from 46 to several hundred to provide meals for students this school year. There is a map available where, if you click on your child’s school, there is more information as to what’s on the menu and service times.

The free and reduced price meal program occurs regularly during the year for CCSD students who are eligible.

It will start right up again with distance learning on Monday — a pretty big undertaking with over 300 food sites now being offered.

The process will be similar to what we saw during the springtime with the quarantine but on a much larger scale. Meals will be distributed from the parking lot at each school with a food site.

Serving times vary:

Elementary School: Between 7-10 a.m.

Middle School: Between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m

High School: Between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

One breakfast meal and one lunch meal can be grabbed at the same time. All you need to do is have your student ID cars or student number, grade and name ready to go.

These meals will be provided, as long as full time distance education is in effect.

Students and parents will be required to wear a face covering when picking up meals. CCSD food service staff will also use face masks.

All parents are encouraged to fill out an application for meal eligibility online here.

If you child has special dietary needs, that will need to be specified, and those meals would need to be picked up at an alternate location.