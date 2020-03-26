CCSD, ESEA agreement allows support professionals to donate sick leave

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District and Education Support Employees Association reached an agreement that will allow support professionals to donate sick leave to others in the district.

“We have to work together in these uncertain times to address as many concerns for employees and students as possible,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks in a press release. “We are proud to work with ESEA on the agreement to improve the work environment for employees.”

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the move will allow these professionals to donate to others in need to ensure all staff and students remain healthy.

“These are unique and difficult times for our Education Support Professionals. The Education Support Employees Association is the heart of our students’ learning, and this is an important agreement to ensure that our ESP’s remain healthy for our students and their families, as well,” said ESEA Vice President Jan Giles.

CCSD and CCEA reached a similar agreement last week to allow teachers to donate sick leave to other teachers.

The school district is still finalizing the process.