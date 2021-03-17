CCSD enrollment down as parents turn to alternative schooling options

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New enrollment data from the Clark County School District shows a decline in all student groups who live in Las Vegas, but especially in one population.

The district estimates about 310,000 students currently attend CCSD schools. That is roughly 10,000 less from pre-pandemic days and distance education partly contributed to the decline.

Ava Mucikyan made a big decision, unenrolling her now 8-year-old son from his CCSD elementary school.

“My son was not definitely not going to thrive in an online system,” said Mucikyan.

Cristen Drummond: “Did he try distance education last March when the school buildings closed?”

Ava Mucikyan: “Absolutely, yes… It was just not good fit.”

Her son is one of thousands of children leaving the district for another educational option.

“I enrolled him into a homeschooling system,” Mucikyan said.

New data shows enrollment drops among all student groups this school year in the City of Las Vegas, especially those who identify as white.

Three wards highlighted yellow in that section reveal a double-digit decline.

CCSD School Associate Superintendent Lorna James-Cervantes presented the numbers Wednesday during the Las Vegas City Council meeting.

“”We are funded based on student enrollment,” said Associate Superintendent James-Cervantes.

She says a lot of students living in the Summerlin and Southern Highlands neighborhoods enrolled in private or parochial schools.

“That were offering full in-person learning at the beginning of the year however, many of those parents are already beginning to call and say ok, as soon as you’re back, we’re coming back,” said Associate Superintendent James-Cervantes.

Other students moved out of state following family losing jobs.

“There is a desire I think on many of their parts to move back when they can,” said Associate Superintendent James-Cervantes.

But not for Muciykan and her son.

“This situation forced us through a little discomfort and to find something that is a better fit,” said Mucikyan.

The district plans to welcome back grades six, nine and 12 on Monday for the start of hybrid learning. The remainder come back on April 6.

James-Cervantes says she and the superintendent remain hopeful for in-person learning this fall.