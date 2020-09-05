CCSD enrollment down about 10K from spring semester

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The second week of full time distance education is in the books for the Clark County School District. CCSD reports not being able to find 10,000 students so far.

8 News Now spoke with Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara Friday, and he talked about the challenges the district continues to address.

Superintendent Jara sent his regards to students at Jo Mackey Academy for the Digital Sciences. The CCSD Superintendent visited the school Friday to see the new campus and speak with educators about distance education so far.

“Stress has just been technology getting everything up and running,” said 6th grade teacher Deb Wilhite.

The principal says the magnet school staff has made contact with every student attending here, but that remains a challenge at other campuses

“We’re not going to stop making phone calls. We’re not going to stop contacting. I know the community is out canvassing the entire weekend,” Superintendent Jara said.

The district estimates still needing to ensure 43,000 students have Internet and devices.

The district is also monitoring enrollment. CCSD reports nearly 310,000 students registering to attend school — roughly 10,000 less than the spring.

“We’ve seen, after Labor Day, we see an enrollment increase as well,” Superintendent Jara said. “We are looking at it to see the options and where the kids are.”

Dr. Jara said the district is aware of teachers reporting big spikes in data usage since the start of distance education. However, he suggests teachers consider coming on campus if technology is an issue while at home.

“We have free Wifi in our schools,” he said. “I know there’s an opportunity for teachers to work at home but we do have the opportunity to offer Wifi here on campus.”

He adds CCSD schools are taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if that remains a concern.

“You see the safety measures that our schools and what we’ve put in place,” Superintendent Jara said. “We have everybody check in, take their temperature and any symptoms.”

CCSD is also working with the Clark County Education Association after Nevada lawmakers approved funding Thursday to test teachers before they return to the classroom. The Clark County Teacher’s Health Trust is in charge of the program.