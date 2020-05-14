CCSD English Language Learner Division provides educational parent workshops

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) and the English Language Learner Division are providing opportunities for family members of current English language learners to access educational parent workshops.

Two workshops are being made available to focus on supporting academic learning and language development from home.

Families can access the workshop through the Google Meets platform or on their mobile phone 15 minutes before the scheduled start times.

Google Meets Login

Open internet and enter Google Meet access website link into your browser

Phone Login

Call the number listed for phone access, and when prompted, enter the workshop pin number

NAVIGATING LEARNING FROM HOME

This workshop provides families with information and resources available to support academic and socio-emotional learning from home, including:

The importance of creating and following a schedule

Tips on how to set up a learning conducive environment for your children

Students learning extension opportunities offered by CCSD

Ideas for navigating learning at home

LANGUAGE DEVELOPMENT FROM HOME

This workshop provides families with information and resources available to support language development in the home, including:

Ideas for supporting social and academic language

Interactive games families can replicate at home to promote language development in everyday interactions

An overview of the parent workshop is listed below:

If you have any questions or need additional assistance, you can reach the English Language Learner Division by calling (702) 799-2137.