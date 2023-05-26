LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is encouraging students and families to participate in its annual social media challenge, the Summer Reading Photo Contest.

CCSD recommends that students read for at least 30 minutes a day in order to continue building literacy skills throughout summer break. Any reading at all is encouraged, including books, magazines, comic books, newspapers, or even listening to an audiobook.

In order to participate in the contest, parents and students should post photos of their reading adventures using the hashtag #ReadWithMeCCSD. Posts must include the student’s first name and their CCSD school.

Posts should have view settings that are able to be viewed publicly. Posts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are eligible to win an Amazon gift card.

CCSD is also encouraging students that are taking on the challenge to find creative ways to submit photos, such as:

Post a picture of your child or family reading in an interesting place

Post a picture of your child reading something interesting, other than a book

Post a picture of your child reading to a sibling, pet, or other fascinating friends

Don’t have social media? Don’t fret! You can still participate by submitting photos through email to communications@ccsd.net. Parents can also choose to share a photo on social media with the hashtag, while separately emailing their student’s name, school, and photo to enter.

All entries must be submitted before July 26.