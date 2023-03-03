LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The school year is more than halfway over and so is Clark County School District’s first full year of using a new online resource.

“Paper” is a 24/7 online tutoring platform that is funded by pandemic relief funds. The school district signed a 1-year contract with the platform at a cost of $6 million last summer.

Students have unlimited access to this tutoring platform and have used 170,000 tutoring sessions so far this school year. Coming to a total of 52,000 hours and 21,000 essays submitted.

The CEO of Paper, Philip Cutler visited Advanced Technologies Academy on Friday to hear from CCSD students firsthand.

“What we have found is interesting here in Clark County in Las Vegas, is that we have seen over 1,000 students actually use our college admissions essay review feature. So we have a lot of students thinking about what they are going to be doing when they graduate,” Cutler said.

Some students are pleasantly surprised with this resource.

“I was surprised that this was a resource available because I am not able to stay after school. Having that resource at home anytime is awesome,” senior Richardo Marquez said.

The 24/7 tutoring service can be used by any CCSD student at any time for any type of schoolwork help.

“I think teachers are reluctant to try yet one more program however this program is so unique because it has this human element,” Dr. Victoria Jo Lindemann explained.

When students log into the program, a real person is on the other end there to help them with their writing, math problems, science, or history questions. It can also show teachers what it is actually being used for.

The visit from Cutler was one of the ways to help generate more awareness of this free resource.

Clark County Schools told 8 News Now their contract with Paper is on a year-to-year basis and there is an item on the agenda to evaluate it for next year in the coming weeks.