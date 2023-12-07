LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In support of the victims involved in Wednesday’s deadly campus shooting at UNLV the Clark County School District is encouraging Rebel Red on Friday.

The CCSD community is encouraged to wear UNLV gear or UNLV red on Dec. 8.

The districtwide effort was initiated by two Coronado High School students who reached out to CCSD leadership looking for ways to show unity.

“UNLV is a vital part of the southern Nevada community. Many of our students are future UNLV Rebels, and many of our educators, staff, administrators, and leadership are UNLV alumni,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “I urge every CCSD student, teacher, administrator, and staff member to wear red to show that the District stands in solidarity with UNLV.”

Three people were killed and one remained hospitalized following Wednesday’s shooting at UNLV, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

For more information on Rebel Red Friday click HERE.