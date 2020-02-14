CCSD employees share payroll frustrations at board meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District support staff and substitute teachers shared their frustrations over recent payroll issues at Thursday’s regular board meeting.

Employees held an afternoon rally outside The Edward A. Greer Education Center near Flamingo and Eastern Avenue before filing inside to speak directly to district leaders.

“I just want to be paid what I’m worth,” one substitute teacher said to CCSD’s superintendent and present board members.

“How can students learn in these environments?,” another added while speaking passionately at the podium.

Chants, cheers and unstoppable anger molded the message shared, as employees demanded leaders fix what they call an ongoing issue with employee pay.

“I just want to be treated with a little more respect by this board of education,” CCSD substitute teacher Mara Freitas told 8 News Now.

“You check on your app and you don’t have a paycheck,” Freitas added. “And you say, ‘oh my goodness, what did I do wrong?'”

CCSD officials told 8 News Now some employees were shorted pay during the Jan. 29, 2020 cycle.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara stood up at the start of Thursday’s meeting to tell attendees that different issues have caused the errors.

He said the district has added three out-of-cycle pay checks to correct this. Two more pay cycles are also reportedly planned to take place, as well, according to Jara.

“I can’t tell you enough how hard we’re working on some of those pay issues,” Dr. Jara told 8 News Now during an interview earlier this week. “Missing a paycheck, that’s something we need to address.”

However, those affected say the damage is already done.

“The morale of our staff,” Freitas explained, “It’s terrible.”

Therefore, they’re standing up to fight for the wages they’ve earned, so they can keep the career they love.

“It’s about Sabrina, it’s about JoJo, it’s about little Caesar that’s waiting for me tomorrow,” Freitas concluded. “It’s about my students.”

Dr. Jara added that he and his teams are looking into what specifically caused these payroll issues so the same thing doesn’t happen again.