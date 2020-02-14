CCSD employees rally, demand change after recent payroll problems

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD employees spoke out about recent payroll problems during a rally ahead of tonight’s board meeting. Support staff said district leaders haven’t paid them properly in weeks and are demanding change.

The workers said the issue is unacceptable and told 8 News Now they haven’t had a normal paycheck since January.

Employees also cited a larger issue of low wages and not enough benefits.

This issue reportedly applies to CCSD skilled trade workers, school bus drivers and substitute teachers. They said they haven’t been paid correctly since the district switched to a new payroll system.

Some employees told us they can’t make ends meet and haven’t been able to pay bills or even buy food.

They want the school district to fix the issue.

“We’re going to ask them to make sure that our members and our potential members get paid,” said Lisa Guzman, executive director of the Education Support Employees Association. “It’s really important, the student learning environment, and that’s really critical to us.”

The regular board meeting started at 5 p.m.