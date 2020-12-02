COVID-19 testing program launches for CCSD employees; 1,000 cases reported districtwide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free COVID-19 testing notices went out to Clark County School District employees today as the state begins a program developed through the Taskforce Initiative for Educator Safety & Screening (T.I.E.S).

On Wednesday, all CCSD educators and staff received an email invitation to register, enroll, and begin the T.I.E.S. self-monitoring and testing program via the emocha mobile app.

CCSD is the fifth largest school district in the nation, with about 40,000 employees and 305,000 students. Students have yet to return to classrooms, conducting distance learning through the pandemic thus far.

The program has also been offered to charter schools in the state.

A website set up earlier tracks COVID-19 cases in the district.

As of today, 1,011 COVID-19 cases have been reported on the site — 496 among school staff, 382 among students and 133 among central staff.

“Our employees’ health and well-being is top of mind as we work toward eventually returning to the classroom. This program is another step in the right direction for the safety of all employees,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara.

The Nevada Department of Education partnered with THT Health, who created the program for CCSD and expanded it Statewide.

Funding for the T.I.E.S. testing program was made possible by a state allocation of federal CARES Act funding through Dec. 30. Continued funding is dependent on future Federal and State allocations of CARES Act dollars.

“All employees are encouraged to participate. If each employee gets tested and closely monitors their own symptoms, exposure, and temperature on a daily basis, employees can identify their own personal risks, seek immediate medical attention, and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and others safe,” said Michael Skolnik, Chief Executive Officer of THT Health.

“T.I.E.S. and CCSD can then work collaboratively to ensure that employees with symptoms get tested and isolate and those who are recently exposed get tested and quarantined,” Skolnik said.