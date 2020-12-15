CCSD employees encouraged to complete social-emotional wellness survey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) announced Tuesday the launch of the Panorama Education Staff Survey. According to the CCSD press release, survey questions are focused on staff well-being, sense of belonging, and staff-leadership relationships.

The announcement says the survey will be provided to all CCSD employees by email. The staff survey is said to only take a few minutes to complete and is available from now until Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

CCSD says the survey’s feedback is essential to compiling baseline data that may assist CCSD with identifying support and assistance for employees.

The CCSD Board of School Trustees approved the survey during the Dec. 10 public board meeting to assist in guiding staff to services and resources as needed.

“The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees values the health and well-being of staff,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks.

CCSD officials say employees can skip questions they do not feel comfortable answering. CCSD says the survey is confidential and responses will only be provided to the district in aggregate data form.

“We are thankful that the Panorama Education Staff Survey will allow the District to gauge how we can better serve our employees during this difficult time,” added Brooks.

“Our staff is working harder than ever to ensure our students continue to receive the quality of instruction they deserve during distance education and, as superintendent of schools, I want to ensure we clearly understand the challenges our staff members face,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara.

“The Panorama Education Staff Survey will allow us to gather crucial information and allow us to provide the support and assistance our employees need. I encourage all CCSD staff to take the survey,” added Jarads.

CCSD has reached out to the Police Officers Association of CCSD (POA) about the survey as well.

“The Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees takes seriously the mental health and well-being of our members and all the employees of the Clark County School District. It is our sincere wish that the district will use the information gleaned from this service to provide necessary care and support for any member of the CCSD family who is in need,” said CCASAPE President Derek Bellow. “During these unprecedented times, we often hear the stress levels that students and educators face on a daily basis. It is important to understand the toll our current circumstances have had not only on students, but on educators as well. CCEA believes that educators are unable to best support students’ well-being unless they first take care of their own well-being,” said CCEA President Marie Neisess. “As educators, we are all well aware that social and emotional needs of our kids as well as our colleagues is nothing new. These services were needed before the pandemic and they will be needed during the pandemic, and after. There is no substitute for keeping an eye on our kids and the goal of this program is just that – ensure the well-being of our students. Based on the data thus far, this is a program that’s working, so we believe the District should apply it on a larger scale,” said ESEA President Jan Giles. “We stand in support of the Program and approve the Panorama Education platform so that we can continue working on this important issue for our community,” added Giles. “The members of the Police Administrators Association (PAA) are elated to support the efforts of the District to ensure the overall well-being of CCSD’s staff and students,” said PAA President Captain Ken Young.

The TLC Employee Assistance Plan is provided by Behavioral Healthcare Options (BHO). For more information, employees are encouraged to contact BHO at 1-800-280-3782 or visit the EAP website.

Once on the website, a CCSD employee can click on “I am a member,” select “Work-Life Resources,” and enter “CCSD” when prompted for a company code. To learn more about the program, employees can watch the Life Connection Employee Assistance and Worklife Program video provided.