LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Police have arrested an employee on theft and grand larceny charges after an investigation at Sierra Vista High School in the southwest valley.

Roy Goodell, 48, was arrested on charges related to obtaining money under false pretense, theft, and grand larceny, police said.

The investigation at Sierra Vista High School took place in March, according to a release from police.

Goodell was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

He has been employed with the district since 2002, and has been assigned to home since the investigation began, according to police.