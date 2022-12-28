LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District employee is facing charges of child abuse after an incident that occurred last month.

Dorys Tovar, 58, was arrested by the Clark County Police Department following an investigation into an incident on a bus that was reported in November.

Dorys Tovar, 58 (Credit: Clark County School District Police Department)

Tovar is facing one count of child abuse or neglect, according to CCSD.

Tovar has been employed by CCSD since August 1998 as a specialized programs teacher’s assistant and transportation aide.

She has been placed on unpaid leave per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit since the investigation began, according to CCSD.

Tovar was booked into CCDC and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18.