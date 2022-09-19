LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elementary school students are doing much better in math after a full year of in-person classroom learning, according to state education data.

That’s among the highlights from the Clark County School District (CCSD) as schools take stock of progress since kids went back to class after disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s 2022 Nevada School Performance Framework (NSPF) scores show that 133 CCSD schools increased performance from pre-pandemic levels, according to the school district. The district has about 370 schools. CCSD acknowledged it still has plenty of room to improve.

Elementary students are making the quickest turnaround — especially in math — according to the district.

“Over the past year and a half, CCSD has focused on high-quality instruction as students returned to face-to-face learning, and the data shows positive results for those efforts,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “While student scores rebounded over the last year, we still have more work to do to help students fully recover and we are exponentially accelerating our work to further improve outcomes.”

CCSD singled out seven schools for the largest performance improvements:

Walter Jacobson Elementary School (increased 39.5 points in the NSPF index)

(increased 39.5 points in the NSPF index) David Cox Elementary School (+37 points)

(+37 points) Piggott Academy Elementary School (+32 points)

(+32 points) Whitney Elementary School (+31.5 points)

(+31.5 points) Gene Ward Elementary School (+30.5 points)

(+30.5 points) Harold J. Brinley Middle School (+25 points)

(+25 points) Monaco Middle School (+19 points)

The district notes that many schools achieved well over 10-point index gains.

CCSD cited its ongoing battle with chronic absences, and said the impact of those absences last school year are an important part of the picture.

Comparisons to pre-pandemic levels show “no sizeable observable change” in performance, CCSD said.

“Despite the traumas our students experienced because of the pandemic, they have continued to make gains despite the emotional and mental toll they endured,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Irene Cepeda. “Through it all, our teachers, administrators, and support professionals continued educating our students to facilitate their rebound toward academic success and recovery.”