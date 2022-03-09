LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) officially implemented its loosened COVID-19 protocols for students and staff Wednesday.

According to CCSD, because Clark County is currently in “low transmission” status for COVID-19, the new protocols include masks not being required on school buses and staff no longer being required to participate in mandatory COVID-19 testing. Identified students, including student athletes, are also no longer required to participate in mandatory weekly testing.

The new protocols are a part of the revised Plan for Path Forward Program of Distance Education and Plan for the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services, approved by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

“With COVID-19 numbers declining, CCSD is lifting restrictions while still maintaining minimal levels of mitigating strategies and returning to near-normal circumstances. Thus enabling all teachers and staff to focus on our primary goal of educating students while also addressing students’ social and emotional needs,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. “We will continue to work with the Southern Nevada Health Department to monitor and respond accordingly to any new developments as we learn to live with COVID-19.”

CCSD students and staff returning from a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis or exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual must still wear a mask for 10 days.

As of Mar. 9, the test positivity rate in Clark County is 5.3%, with 452 new cases and 26 deaths.

Students and staff may participate in voluntary COVID-19 testing at designated testing sites, and are encouraged by the district to participate in up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations to further decrease the spread of COVID-19.