CCSD discusses framework to address teacher shortage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara released a new report highlighting possible steps to increase teacher recruitment and retention.

The Clark County School District (CCSD) Teacher Recruitment and Retention Commission is holding a virtual press conference today, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. to discuss its report and give details on how it plans to meet its goal of ensuring all students in CCSD are provided a high-quality teacher to begin each school year.

“I applaud the commission’s efforts in providing a framework to support our Focus: 2024 goals of giving all students in CCSD access to a world class teaching force,” Superintendent Jara said.

“We will continue to work closely with the commission to make sure we follow through on these recommendations,” added Jara.

Urgent Improvements in Recruitment:

Grow new, quality and diverse teacher pipelines and maximize existing pipelines.

Create a faster, more streamlined hiring process.

Urgent Improvements in Retention:

Better understand teacher and administrator culture and resources to act on improving them over time.

Enhance mentorship and coaching for administrators and teachers at every level of experience.

Meeting attendees include:

CCSD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jesus F. Jara

CCSD Chief Human Resources Officer Nadine Jones

CCEA Director, Strategic Policy Initiatives Dr. Brenda Pearson – Commission Member

Consultant, Avion Consulting, Former Chief Human Resources Officer, MGM Resorts International Mrs. Michelle DiTondo – Commission Member

The 16-member commission was created by Superintendent Jara to develop recommendations to ensure the District can fill every classroom with a high-quality teacher by the start of each school year.

According to Jara, the Commission is critically aligned to CCSD’s Focus: 2024 Strategic Plan as multiple studies have concluded, a quality, devoted teacher means more to student achievement than any other single factor.

The Commission says it will will check in on progress being made toward each of the detailed solutions in Spring 2021 and Fall 2021 to ensure CCSD stays accountable.