CCSD details plans for the remainder of the school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD is preparing for the end of the school year. District officials shared how students and teachers will finish.

Some parents spoke with 8 News Now, and they do not want to continue distance learning, but they understand why they have to do it. They hope by the start of the new school year in august, their kids will be back in classrooms.

Lacey Jones has four children in the Clark County School District. She says her kids were looking forward to going back to class.

“They miss their peers and their teachers, especially my 5th grader,” Jones said. “They all still have stuff at school, they had plans you know and to recognize that those plans are not going to happen I think was just disappointing.”

On Thursday, the district explained how the rest of the year will play out.

Distribution of Chromebooks to more than 150,000 students will continue. Each student will eventually have one, and they will be incorporated into future curriculum.

Lunch distribution will continue through the end of June.

The third quarter grades will be replicated for the 4th quarter — something Jones was surprised by.

“Sometimes I think, ‘why don’t we just be done?’ But it does give them something to do,” Jones said.

Report cards will be mailed and posted online.

As for the new school year, which begins August 10th, the district is looking into options if they need to continue distance learning.

Alison Johnson says it was rough at the start with distance learning for her kids but they are working through it.

She hopes by august, it will be back to ‘normal’.

“I think everyone is doing a great job,” Johnson said. “She is like, ‘I can’t really ask my teacher a questions.’ you could. You could email and wait for an answer, but it is different than raising your hand and getting a question answered.”

For students who still have items on campus, there will be a check out day at the end of the year.