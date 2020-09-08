CCSD describes ‘criminal ransomware attack’ in notice to those affected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An attack on school district computer systems that occurred on Aug. 27 has prompted officials to notify people that their personal information might have been accessed.

Investigators have determined that the computer systems were targeted in a “criminal ransomware attack.”

In a notice to some current and former Clark County School District employees, CCSD says it’s unknown if identity theft is a risk.

“While CCSD’s investigation is ongoing and has been unable to determine whether any specific file containing sensitive information was actually accessed or acquired by the unauthorized actor, CCSD’s investigation determined that certain current and former employee information may have been accessed or acquired by the unauthorized actor,” according to a statement on the school district’s website.

“Therefore, in an abundance of caution, CCSD is notifying individuals, including certain current and former employees, of this incident whose name and Social Security numbers were present in the affected systems at the time of the incident.”

The investigation involves law enforcement and third-party forensic investigators, and continues as the district works to restore all systems.

If you were affected, call 888-490-0594. The district has also provided advice on protecting your credit in the event of identity theft.