LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With less than a month to go before the Nevada Republican caucus, the Clark County School District is denying the Clark County GOP party’s use of some of its schools.

The decision comes on top of the confusion that already exists on where, when, and how Republicans can vote.

“Listen folks, this is only once every four years. Mark the calendar, February the 8th between 5 and 7:30 p.m.,” Clark County GOP Chairman Jesse Law said.

The state Republican party is only using results from the caucus in awarding delegates.

What’s clear is that Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy are participating in the caucus. Nikki Haley opted for the primary.

Law said Republicans plan to use 40 caucus sites in Clark County, but what isn’t clear is if voters can use CCSD’s facilities.

“This is an agreement. The principals, they know what their schedule is for each location. They’ve already agreed. We’ve already submitted everything we needed to do,” Law said.

In an email to 8 News Now, CCSD said: “A number of CCSD schools have received requests to use the facilities on February 8, 2024. None of the requests have been approved at this time. However, some requests have been declined.”

“I think it’s really just sort of standard paperwork is what we’re seeing right now and fortunately we have submitted everything according to what they need,” Law said.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Secretary of State held a press conference to discuss the upcoming election, and the GOP caucus wasn’t mentioned.

“When they do no communication at all of something that is significant as, say, the leading presidential choice on the Republican side in Donald J. Trump. Leading with 70% polling in the state, and he’s not on the ballot, and they make no mention of those options. It does present some awkwardness,” Law said.

Democrats will vote in the presidential primary on Feb. 6.

While the state is holding a Republican primary that day, those votes will not count toward the winner.

Here’s a link to Clark County GOP caucus and primary voting sites:

2024 Caucus – CCRP (clarkcountyrepublicanparty.com)