LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has declared an “impasse in negotiations” with the Clark County Education Association, the district said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the CCSD, in the eleventh bargaining session held on Sept. 12, the district offered a 9% salary increase in the first year, and $10K incentives for Tier 1 special education and “hard-to-fill” positions, in addition to “correcting the inequities in the salary schedule for thousands of teachers.”

CCSD said that the CCEA leadership team has rejected every offer, leading the district to declare an impasse on Tuesday, claiming that arbitration will be the only way to finish negotiations.

This declaration comes after CCSD filed an emergency motion Monday night claiming that teacher shortages at campuses have “severely disrupted” or forced the closures of schools across the district.

On Tuesday, four Las Vegas valley schools canceled classes due to a “high number of unexpected teacher absences.”

CCSD alleges that the absences are part of a coordinated sickout and called the rolling sickouts a “continuance of a strike by licensed educators represented by the Clark County Education Association (CCEA).”

The District said it decided to file the motion due to the escalating nature of the rolling sickouts that have been reported starting Sept. 1, “as there is no indication that they will cease without court intervention and injunctive relief,” CCSD stated on Monday.

A hearing has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 13, for a judge to determine if a restraining order should be issued.

The full statement from CCSD issued Tuesday is as follows:

CCEA’s latest proposal only deepened the deficit they would impose on the District and continues to divide our hard-working teachers. By increasing the financial burden it hopes to place on the District, CCEA continues moving farther away from any agreement.

By law, these sessions are for bargaining and negotiation, not surrender. CCEA never moved from its original unaffordable, budget-busting, and inequitable demands to benefit its most senior members while leaving those educators placed on the salary schedule inequitably to continue working for wages that do not honor them for their experience and education.

Because of CCEA’s inflexibility, arbitration becomes the only way to resolve the issues and pay our educators more equitably so our kids can benefit in the classroom.

SB 231 funds can still be negotiated once the state informs the District of its allocation for each employee group.

As of publication, the CCEA has not issued a response. Once a statement has been made, it will be added to this article.