CCSD creates ‘one-stop’ hybrid learning info website for families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) created a “one-stop” hybrid learning information website for families. Hybrid learning begins March 1 for students Pre-K through third grade.

Parents will be able to find information on topics including:

Health and safety

Food service

Transportation

Technology

Hybrid instruction

Full-time distance education

The district says families should learn which cohort their children are in by the end of this week.

“Our goal is to provide helpful information to parents and students within one website,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara in a news release. “I invite parents, students, and the community to visit the website for details about what to expect with hybrid instruction and helpful videos. Additionally, the District understands that not all parents are ready to have their children return to school buildings, so we are proud to provide choice for our families with the continuation of a full-time distance education model.”

You can find the Spanish version of the website here. Click on the language tab in the top left-hand side of the screen and select Español.