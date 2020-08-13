CCSD creates more resources for English Language Learners ahead of school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is taking more steps to ensure English Language Learners are accounted for this school year.

“I think this time is different, I think we’re better prepared,” said Silvina Jover, a bilingual social studies teacher at Desert Pines High School. “We know the challenges.”

Jover says last semester was emergency mode for teachers.

“We learned. We literally were put in that situation, and now we know what to do and what not to do.”

Now, the district is ensuring parents things will be different.

English Language Learners (ELL) will have access to virtual language camps where teachers can target their different needs. They’ll also have direct access to district staff to ask questions or receive guidance through Google Classroom forums.

“Ask the questions, no question is too silly,” encouraged Jover. “Get your parents involved because the parents are learning with you, with them, in many aspects.”

ELL parents can take part in virtual workshops and ask questions in real time on Google Classrooms. The district is working to produce videos in English and Spanish to guide parents through Canvas and Infinite Campus.

There will also be a resource line where parents can reach a live person who speaks their language.

“Don’t be afraid, don’t be shy,” said Jover. “Ask questions, ask for help, and someone will reach out. Someone will speak the language.”

The district is taking steps to ensure schools understand their responsibility to English Language Learners. Teachers will take part in professional learning and interactive coaching, which will focus on language development in different subjects.

Before the pandemic, there was a team of ELL specialists in each region. That will continue this school year, virtually.