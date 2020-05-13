CCSD creates ‘CCSD Reopening our Schools Working Group’

LAS VEGAS – Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara has created a working group made up of parents, teachers, support professionals, and school administrators to provide input that will inform CCSD’s plan for the reopening of schools in the district in August 2020.

“Our community is still adapting and understanding the impact of this unprecedented pandemic, and it is vital that as a district, we work closely together to plan for the reopening of schools,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks.

The working group will meet for the first time Wednesday, May 13, and will continue meeting over the next few weeks to identify priorities and provide input to the Superintendent and the Board of School Trustees.

“The district has moved through the challenges created by COVID-19 thanks to the support and efforts of our entire community,” said Superintendent Jara. “I am looking forward to receiving the input from this working group as we prepare for the new school year, and engage all our students again in the face of this new reality.”

The working group is made up of the following stakeholders: