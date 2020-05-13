CCSD creates ‘CCSD Reopening our Schools Working Group’

LAS VEGAS – Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara has created a working group made up of parents, teachers, support professionals, and school administrators to provide input that will inform CCSD’s plan for the reopening of schools in the district in August 2020.
“Our community is still adapting and understanding the impact of this unprecedented pandemic, and it is vital that as a district, we work closely together to plan for the reopening of schools,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks.
The working group will meet for the first time Wednesday, May 13, and will continue meeting over the next few weeks to identify priorities and provide input to the Superintendent and the Board of School Trustees.
“The district has moved through the challenges created by COVID-19 thanks to the support and efforts of our entire community,” said Superintendent Jara. “I am looking forward to receiving the input from this working group as we prepare for the new school year, and engage all our students again in the face of this new reality.”
The working group is made up of the following stakeholders:
- Michael Taack – Parent
- Rebecca Dirks Garcia – Parent
- Ryan Anderson – Parent
- Erin Bilbray – Parent
- Erin Phillips – Parent
- Derek Bellow – Principal, Liberty High School
- Ramona Esparza – Principal, Valley High School
- Scarlett Perryman – Principal, Frank F. Garside Junior High School
- Monica Lang – Principal, Preparatory Institute, School for Academic Excellence at Charles I. West Hall (West Prep)
- David Hudzick – Principal, Clarence A. Piggott Academy of International Studies
- Jennifer Furman-Born – Principal, Gordon McCaw Elementary School
- Jan Giles – Support professional, Education Support Employees Association
- Cesia Godoy-Osorto – Support Professional, Eldorado High School
- Katie Gaston – Support Professional, Ollie Detwiler Elementary School
- Nathan Linn – Teacher, John F. Mendoza Elementary School
- Brittney Miller – Teacher, Lawrence and Heidi Canarelli Middle School
- Marie Neisess – Teacher, John Tartan Elementary School
- Stacey “Dallas” Johnston – Teacher, Mission High School
- Kimtari Fortson-Cox – Teacher, Carroll M. Johnston Middle School
- Brenda Pearson – Additional member – Clark County Education Association
- Lola Brooks – Additional member, CCSD Board of School Trustees President
- Deanna L. Wright – Additional member, CCSD Board of School Trustees member
- Felicia Ortiz – Additional member, Nevada State Board of Education
- Christopher Bernier – Additional member, CCSD Chief of Staff
- Jeff Wagner – Additional member, CCSD Interim Chief Facilities Officer
- Maria Marinch – Additional member, CCSD Chief Communications and Government Relations Officer
- Mike Barton – Additional member, CCSD Chief College, Career, Equity, and School Choice Officer
- Nadine Jones – Additional member, CCSD Chief Human Resources Officer
- Yvette Wintermute – Additional member, CCSD Director for Health Services
- Debbie Brockett – Additional member, CCSD Region 2 Superintendent
- Henry Blackeye – Additional member, CCSD Police Services Interim Chief of Police