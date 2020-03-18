CCSD crafting two plans for school year closure possibilities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara sent an update districtwide, saying they are crafting two plans for school closure possibilities.

The first plan has schools reopening by April 14, and the second plans on a potential extension of the closure.

Jara also encouraged parents to thank district employees working food distribution sites for students.

The full statement reads:

“This is Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara.

I want to start off by saying thank you. Your patience and understanding through this difficult time is extremely important to our staff.

I want parents to know we are working as quickly as possible to answer questions we know are being asked via social media and other avenues. This afternoon, we will post an updated Just the Facts document on CCSD.net addressing some of those frequently asked questions. You can access that document by clicking here.

I understand many parents are wondering how Governor Steve Sisolak’s instructions to close all non-essential businesses impacts the school calendar. We are working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District, the Governor’s Office and the Nevada Department of Education to evaluate the situation and how it impacts the health and safety of our students, employees and the community as a whole.

At this time, we have to continue planning for a return to school on April 14th, with an understanding that the rapidly evolving response to the pandemic could lead to an extended closure. Our team is preparing for both scenarios simultaneously.

I encourage any parents passing by or through one of our food distribution sites to thank the employees ensuring students have the nourishment they need. I often say that every CCSD employee is essential to educating our students, and the employees willingly showing up continue to prove that through these trying times.

We encourage our students to continue learning during this time. Please access the learning materials at ccsd.net and ensure your children are reading daily.

Thank you.”