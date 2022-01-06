CCSD COVID-19 hotline available weekdays for parents, guardians

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District students returned to face-to-face classes on Wednesday, January 5.

Schools across the valley say they are taking proactive COVID-19 mitigation measures to ensure students’ safety.

If parents or guardians have questions regarding COVID-19 a hotline set up during the beginning of the school year is still available.

CCSD Parent/Guardian COVID-19 Hotline

The hotline is open from Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and can be reached by calling (702) 799-4322.

Parents and Guardians are also being reminded to check their children’s health before they leave for school.

For a complete listing of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites across the valley click HERE.

For a checklist of common symptoms, parents can click HERE.

More information regarding COVID safety protocols released by the school district is provided below.