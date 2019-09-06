CCSD: Count day underway in school district, impacts school budgets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday is the official count day for the Clark County School District which is significant when it comes to how money is funneled to each school. All schools are required today to report enrollment numbers.

The final number of students is used by the district to allocate budgets to the individual schools and it can impact school staffing.

“This is really an internal piece for us to properly do the strategic budgets and give schools the staffing that they need and the opportunity to make any adjustments that they need to in order to go through the rest of the school year. From the district perspective, we’re funded differently as a district overall, so there is a distinction to be made,” said Greg Manzi, director of student record services, CCSD.

This process has been going on for the last four years within the school district since it is no longer required on the state level.