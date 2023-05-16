LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – According to an agenda posted online, On Thursday the Clark County School District board of trustees will discuss whether to retain a law firm to sue Meta, Google, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Other companies singled out in the board’s agenda are Instagram, which is owned by Facebook’s parent company Meta, and Youtube, a company Google owns.

The board of trustees’ action to file the lawsuit will appear during its consent agenda. This means board members won’t discuss the item unless a trustee decides it should be debated.