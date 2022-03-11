LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From bringing possible weapons to school to group fights on campus to two lockdowns that had to be enforced at Desert Oasis High School this week.

On Thursday night’s school board meeting, many parents and teachers expressed the need for change.

The community and school leaders calling for an increase in school security and student discipline at Thursday’s board meeting.

Tommy Burns, a police and security consultant has been watching what’s been going on in schools and he agrees, security desperately needs to be ramped up.

“I think the school district needs to look at putting more school police officers on these campuses which means they need to up their staffing because obviously there is a problem,” Burns said.

Incidents at Desert Oasis High School this week being one of them.

“Even if they have to mix in some security with that, private security with school police to try to stop some of the problems we are having,” added Burns.

Fred Hutchison is a retired CCSD Police Officer and parent and says he would like to see more security devices installed to keep intruders away.

“Not enough cameras. More visibility to look down hallways. Someone monitoring those cameras because there’s no one monitor they are just recording,” Hutchison said. “Seeing who is coming and going off the campus. Securing the outer perimeter doors and maybe putting alarms on the doors.”

Three weeks ago, 8 News Now obtained a report from CCSD that there had been over 5,000 violent incidents reported this school year. New updated number this week reveal the number of violent incidents to be upwards of 6,000.