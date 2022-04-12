LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns about violence in Clark County schools have been a topic of discussion at recent school board meetings and now a student is facing attempted murder and sexual assault charges for allegedly attacking an Eldorado High School teacher last week.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara will be joined by community leaders including a deputy district attorney and police for a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss school safety efforts. This news conference is being held before Wednesday’s planned protest against violence by teachers.

From the start of this school year until mid-February, there were more than 5,300 incidents of violence reported on school campuses, according to a report released by the district in February. Harassment or threats accounted for more than 2,300 incidents and assault or battery accounted for more than 1,300 reported incidents. During that period, more than two dozen firearms were confiscated from students.

Parents, students and teachers have spoken up at board meetings saying more needs to be done to curb school violence.

Last month, Superintendent Jara held a news briefing regarding school violence and outlined some new measures aimed at increasing safety. Those measures included explosions, single entry points, and helping students with emotional issues.