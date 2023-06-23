The video attached to this story is from previous coverage of this incident.

UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a statement from the Clark County School District.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District has closed its investigation into a school police officer who was recorded on cell phone video apparently taking a student to the ground in February, according to officials from the Police Officers Association of the Clark County School District.

According to a statement from the American Civil Liberties Union of Las Vegas, the school district did not request an interview with the student who attended Durango High School at the time of the incident. The ACLU is representing him in court.

“As shown on the cellphone video, a school district employee attacked and injured our clients while screaming vulgarities at other students nearby,” Christopher Peterson, Legal Director for the ACLU of Nevada, said. “If CCSD has decided to keep such an officer on its staff, potentially endangering other students, the public has a right to know why.”

Officials from the Clark County School District responded to request for comment with the following statement:

“The investigation is complete and the officer in question remains employed by the District. The CCSDPD Use of Force Policy is operational to the interactions between our police officers and the public–specifically students, staff, parents, and school communities. Upon review of the Policy with the newly created Community Committee, it was determined that the Policy follows the Objective Reasonableness standard established by the United States Supreme Court. Additionally, the Policy addresses the difference in force response between juveniles and adults. Based on the recommendation of the Community Committee, the Policy’s lead paragraph will include a description of the school environment to better capture the importance of making every effort to keep our schools safe.”

A CCSD police officer was captured on video on Feb. 9, apparently grabbing a student from the back and throwing him down on the ground. The video appears to show the officer placing his knee on the student’s back.

“It’s one thing to say how you feel about something, but it’s another thing to allege misconduct without knowing what took place,” said the president of the Police Officers Association of the Clark County School District Det. Matthew Caldwell.

Caldwell said the officer who was investigated would not be fired and described him as “one of the most honest guys I know.”

“Nobody likes to be cast in a certain way if somebody is saying things about you that damage your reputation,” said Caldwell. “Nobody wants to hear that.”