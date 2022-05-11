LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District’s Charter School evaluation report has been released.

Odyssey Charter has met CCSD’s academic financial and organizational standards however other charter schools on the list, such as 100 Academy School of Engineering and Technology in North Las Vegas have not met any of the standards for the past five years.

Rainbow Dreams and the Delta Academy had very low ratings in the one or two-star range as well.

In the report, CCSD is working closely with these schools to assist in improving all areas of the charter school performance framework.

8 News Now spoke with parents at the lower starred schools who described what the ratings mean to them.

“The school is amazing, meeting the standards, I don’t know, but for my two kids that go here, they go above and beyond to make them meet the standards. These teachers here are more active with the kids and more into individual,” said Lovely Furlough.

Explore Knowledge Academy did very well meeting almost all of its standards within the past five years.

CCSD sponsors six charter schools across the Las Vegas valley.

8 News Now has reached out to the school district for comment on this story and is still awaiting a response.