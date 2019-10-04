CCSD changes Thanksgiving week schedule for 2020, 2021 school years

A CCSD heads toward a destination on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Patrick Walker/KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While leaving in place a full week off this year around the Thanksgiving holiday, the Clark County School District has added classes back into that week for the 2020 and 2021 school years.

Students will be in class on Monday and Tuesday of that week, with Wednesday through Friday off starting next school year.

The changes will make it easier to accommodate student testing, state championships and new state requirements, CCSD officials said.

The change was announced in a message to parents on Friday.

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

 

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

