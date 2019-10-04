CCSD changes Thanksgiving week schedule for 2020, 2021 school years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While leaving in place a full week off this year around the Thanksgiving holiday, the Clark County School District has added classes back into that week for the 2020 and 2021 school years.

Students will be in class on Monday and Tuesday of that week, with Wednesday through Friday off starting next school year.

The changes will make it easier to accommodate student testing, state championships and new state requirements, CCSD officials said.

The change was announced in a message to parents on Friday.