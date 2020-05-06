CCSD celebrates ‘New Educators of the Year;’ 6 people honored as part of ‘Teacher Appreciation Week’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As part of its celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Clark County School District’s Employee Onboarding and Development Department selected six ‘New Educators of the Year.’

CCSD sent 8 News Now one of the surprise announcements that took place over a virtual meeting Wednesday morning on Google staff. The selections were announced during surprise presentations the schools’ weekly staff meetings are taking place.

Sierra Vista High School Principal John Anzalone named Kenneth Brown II as the school’s ‘New Educator of the year.’

The employees are honored in the following six categories:

Elementary (PK-2)

Elementary (3-5)

Middle school

High school

Special education and specialists.

The winners received gifts from community partners and they will have their headshots on display at the Edward A. Greer Education Center for the next year.