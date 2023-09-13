LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classes were canceled Wednesday morning at a Henderson elementary school due to teacher absences. This comes hours before a court hearing involving Clark County School District and Clark County Education Association.

A Clark County District Court judge is expected to decide during an 11 a.m. hearing whether to issue a restraining order to stop teachers from “rolling sickouts” that have impacted several schools.

Since Sept. 1, teacher shortages at campuses have either “severely disrupted” or forced the closure of schools. The district announced 10 schools have had a large number of teacher absences, with at least eight schools closing due to staff calling out sick.

In the motion, CCSD argues that the mass absences are coordinated and “plainly defines a strike” which is in violation of state law.

The ongoing months-long contract battle over teachers’ pay has the district and the union that represents teachers, the Clark County Education Association, at a stalemate. CCSD said arbitration would be the only way to resolve the issue.

This is the second time both sides will face off in court. The previous court hearing was prior to the start of school and the judge would not issue an injunction to prevent a teacher strike because — at the time — there was no evidence supporting that would happen.

In the most recent bargaining session between CCSD and CCEA, which was on Sept. 12, the district offered a 9% increase in the first year and $10,000 in incentives for Tier 1 special education and “hard-to-fill” positions in addition to “correcting the inequities in the salary schedule for thousands of teachers.”

The union is standing its ground on wanting a 10 percent raise the first year for educators and an 8 percent raise the second year. CCEA released a statement that stated teachers have not received a cost of living raise in two years “despite 8 percent inflation in one year alone.”