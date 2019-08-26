CCSD, CCEA continue negotiations following recognition of 2020 Nevada Teacher of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak and CCSD Superintendent Doctor Jesus Jara attended an event celebrating a local teacher Monday morning, but district leaders stayed quiet about where things currently stand.

Gail Hudson, the 2020 Nevada teacher of the Year, teaches fifth grade at Hummel Elementary School and says all her hard work was worth it.

But the celebration comes at a time when thousands of other CCSD teachers feel invisible.

CCEA has threatened to strike on Sept. 10 if pay raises are not given to teachers who advance their education.

While Hudson feels their pain, she says they need to focus on what’s important, “Money comes, money goes, but it’s all about the kids. And, it’s like if you got into this profession to educated children, that’s what you need to do, no matter what the cost.”

Sisolak spoke strong words during a press conference on Friday, saying CCSD needs to avoid a strike. After meeting with district leadership Monday morning, he believes fruitful discussions need to be the focus.

“I’m here to help them in any way we possibly can and encourage them to continue to talk,” he said. “It’s a contractual issue, and that’s what they have to work through, but I’ll make all the resources we have available to help them make this, resolve the situation.”

Jara said “no” when asked if he could respond to a couple of questions and walked away.

State education leaders told 8 News Now teachers just need to have faith in the process.

“Staying focused on why we come to work is very important,” said Jhone Ebert, superintendent of public instruction for the Nevada Department of Education. Hudson agrees with Ebert’s sentiment, stating all she thinks is what she can do for the kids.

Jara released a statement Monday, regarding the contingency plan for the school district. It begins, “By now, you have heard that there is a potential for a teacher’s strike which could impact our students, community and staff. The Clark County School District is already preparing a comprehensive contingency plan …” For the full statement, listen to the clip below.