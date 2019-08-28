CCSD, CCEA reach deal in union negotiations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With less than two weeks until a planned strike, late Wednesday afternoon, CCEA, the union that represents teachers announced it reached a deal with the Clark County School District.

Both sides will hold a news conference at 4:45 p.m. which will be live streamed on 8 News Now.

After negotiations stalled on Monday, and the district filed with the court to get an injunction to stop the Sept. 10 strike, both sides met again Wednesday afternoon.

The major sticking point in the negotiations has been a raise the union said was promised in 2016 to teachers who advanced their education. That raise was not part of the new contract. CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said the district could not afford it.